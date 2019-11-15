Watch: Hugh Jackman congratulates John Legend for Sexiest Man Alive title while trolling Ryan Reynolds

Hugh Jackman has congratulated John Legend for conquering People's Sexiest Man Alive title by taking a dig at his frenemy, Ryan Reynolds.

The Wolverine actor has shared a video of him in a conversation with Reynolds on Instagram. The clip begins with Jackman “accidentally” dropping the 2008 issue of People magazine when he was crowned the Sexiest Man Alive. Seeing the cover, Reynolds says that even he has a copy somewhere. “Usually I cut the eyes out or the mouth, but that’s just me, that’s how I roll,” he adds referring to a scene in his movie, Deadpool.

Reynolds, who was last seen in the action film Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, was crowned the Sexiest Man Alive by the People magazine in 2010.

The stars have repeatedly trolled each other on social media. Their playful banter took a hilarious turn when Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal played the sweater prank on Reynolds during Christmas 2018. Ryan even starred in a parody of Jackman's political thriller The Front Runner, to which Jackman responded with a parody for Once Upon a Deadpool.

Meanwhile, upon winning the title, Legend tells magazine that the honour comes with some pressure after following Idris Elba, who was last year's winner. He jokes it "is not fair and is not nice to me!" The 40-year-old Legend is a 10-time Grammy winner. He took home an Oscar in 2015 for co-writing the song 'Glory' from the film Selma.

Updated Date: Nov 15, 2019 12:39:59 IST