Watch: Hrithik Roshan's mother shares childhood video of him enthusiastically dancing at a wedding

Hrithik Roshan, who is known for his fine dancing skills has entertained and surprised his fans right from 'Ek Pal ka Jeena' to the latest 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar'. Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan recently took to Instagram to share a video from the actor's childhood.

The video from Hrithik’s childhood shows him dancing at a wedding along with few kids. Sporting a blue shirt with a pair beige trousers, young Hrithik dances as if nobody’s watching. He is seen matching steps to the tunes of ‘Aap Ka Kya Hoga Janabe Ali’. Sharing the video Pinkie writes, "One captured moment."

Check out the video here



View this post on Instagram #onecapturedmoments A post shared by Pinkie Roshan (@pinkieroshan) on Nov 17, 2019 at 1:14am PST

On work front, Hrithik has had a successful 2019. He was seen Vikas Bahl's Super 30, a biopic based on Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar. The film narrates the story of how Kumar began his initiative to train 30 underprivileged students to ace entrance exams of the coveted Indian Institute Technology (IIT) institutes. The film also crossed the Rs.100 crore box-office milestone and was also declared tax-free in the states of Maharashta, Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi.

He was also in Siddharth Anand's War, alongside Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. With a blockbuster opening of Rs. 53.35 crore, War has been declared as the biggest opening film of the year. It went on to cross Rs. 300 crore in India making it the highest-grossing film of the year yet. Post the success of War, Anand revealed how he had plans to expand the action-entertainer into a franchise. "It's too early to talk about it, but I definitely had an idea to convert this into a franchise. We were waiting for the audience reaction to the film. Now, I feel that it's an audience demand more than our desire. We will soon sit together to decide our future course of action," Siddharth recently told Indo-Asian News Service.

(Also read on Firstpost - Hrithik Roshan is back: With bonafide hits in Super 30 and War, the actor has found fresh wings)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 20, 2019 12:45:24 IST