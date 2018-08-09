Watch: Gold song 'Bolte Parini' sees Akshay Kumar's Tapan Das profess his love to Mouni Roy

The makers of Gold, featuring Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy has recently released a new song, titled 'Bolte Parini' (couldn't convey). The song features the leading pair and depicts how they gradually come close to each other with each day passing day. The music is given by Arko and lyrics by Chandrani Ganguly. This melody is the Bengali version of 'Naino Ne Baandhi' and speaks of unsaid love.

Tapan, expresses his love in subtle gestures and sweet smiles. He constantly tries to bring in a light moment in their lives, whether it be through an impromptu photo-shoot in royal costumes or bringing his wife a gajra as present.

Mouni aptly plays the character of the loving and supportive wife who stands by Tapan through thick and thin. Gold, charts the narrative of Tapan Das and his undying dream of one day making his hockey team play for a free India. Das wants to see the team play for the Olympics as well and prepares the group of boys with sincerity.

Directed by Reema Kagti, Gold is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on Independence Day, 15 August, 2018.

Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018 15:47 PM