Watch - Ganesh Gaitonde meets Thanos in hilarious Sacred Games vs Avengers: Infinity War mashup

Netflix’s first Indian original series Sacred Games, which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte, saw positive response from the audience as well as critics but netizens also struck a goldmine of memes in the midst of serious dialogues and plot points.

And now, a mashup video of the Avengers and Sacred Games made by Snehdeep Bhalerao, a Vadodara resident, has taken the internet by storm.

The mashup video sees Avengers: Infinity War clips blended in with voice over from Sacred Games where Iron Man takes Sartaj Singh's place and Thanos voices Nawazuddin Siddiqui's dialogue “25 din hai, Bachalo apne sheher ko.”

Other Avengers are left wondering why Thanos made a call to Tony Stark and signalled about his life-changing in 25 days.

The video has been precisely cut and the scenes sync perfectly with the original conversation between Sartaj Singh and Ganesh Gaitonde. DIVINE's 'Jungli Sher' also plays in the background.

The dialogue by Siddiqui's character Ganesh Gaitonde, "Kabhi kabhi lagta hai apun hi bhagwan hai" also became a raging meme on the internet.

Updated Date: Aug 20, 2018 13:39 PM