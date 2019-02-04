Watch: Game of Thrones crossover advertisement with Bud Light features Gregor Clegane

The final season of HBO's popular fantasy drama series Game of Thrones will premiere on 14 April. To keep the anticipation alive, the network dropped an advertisement in partnership with American beer brand Bud Light for the Super Bowl, which is the annual championship of NFL (National Football League).

The minute-long clip opens to a medieval king and queen enjoying a cold one at a jousting tournament. They cheer for the Bud Knight as the trumpeters play the 'Rains of Castamere'. However, moments later his adversary, Gregor Clegane aka The Mountain (played by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson) unhorses him and then kills him. Daenerys Targaryen's dragons make an appearance, setting the entire place on fire.

Although the show never shies away from showing some gore onscreen, the commercial stuck to a sanitised version and the terrified screams of the audience at the event.

The series, based on the George RR Martin novels has been one of HBO's most successful shows. Several spinoffs of the series are also in the works. HBO said in June 2018 that it had given a pilot order to a prequel that will take place thousands of years before the events of the current series. Created by Martin and writer-producer Jane Goldman, the prequel series will star Naomi Watts.

Watch the commercial here.



Updated Date: Feb 04, 2019 12:02:24 IST