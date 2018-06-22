Watch: Folk rock band Mohit Mukhi Trio performs infectious song set live for Patio Unplugged

Mohit Mukhi, a Mumbai-based singer-songwriter, performed for Patio Unplugged with his band at The Habitat, Mumbai.

In a set that lasted over an hour, Mohit played some of the most well-known and loved underground soft-rock tracks from his growing discography. The set opened with the delicately composed 'A Little Long'. The song, which is driven by the pleasant sound of an acoustic guitar, also features female vocals intricately intertwined with elements of blues and classic rock.

Performing eleven songs in total, the Mohit Mukhi Trio followed the opening track with 'Those Lights', 'Running Shoes and a Thousand Dreams', and 'Maybe This Time'.

The bass sections on 'Those Lights', another guitar track with a laid-back, rustic vibe, possesses an infectious groove much like the other songs on the band's sophomore record Midnight Lullabies. Another track from this album titled 'Lucky Man' was performed with a light sense of tranquility that swept over the audience.

A stellar song taken from Mohit Mukhi's debut album Running Shoes And A Thousand Dreams, titled 'Until We Fade', had a captivating charm to it. While the original song features British musician Heather Andrews, the live version was executed just as perfectly with chilling instrumental sections.

The band closed their set with the track 'Walk Through The World'.

Updated Date: Jun 22, 2018 12:43 PM