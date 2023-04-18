Taapsee Pannu is reigning in Bollywood with her mind-blowing projects this year and making waves with her ever-shinning outfits and how! Recently the actress is making a splash all over the internet with her different looks. Be it Sarees or that Hot Chic look, Taapsee is slaying it all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Putting her A-game forward, Taapsee Pannu has yet again dazzled her fans by showcasing her charm and those toned abs. Sharing the video on her social media, the actress wrote, “Sometimes you got to be beauty and a beast”

Well, this beauty is taking the internet by storm with her spectacular fit avatar. Apart from her Glam game, Taapsee will be seen on the big screen with Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Along with Dunki, the actress will also seem in Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba and Empire.

She has marked an incredible 10 years in the film industry. Her journey from a newcomer in Chasme Baddoor to a leading actress now has been nothing short of awe-inspiring. With her exceptional acting skills and choice of films, she has made a profound impact on the industry.

From her captivating cameo in ‘Baby‘ to her unforgettable portrayal of Minal Arora in the gripping legal drama ‘Pink‘, and the powerful Aarti Mohammed in ‘Mulk‘, Taapsee has shown that she is not afraid to tackle challenging roles that resonate with society’s issues, as seen in her thought-provoking film ‘Thappad‘ and more.

