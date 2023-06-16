The madness has begun from midnight for Prabhas – with fans dancing, hailing and burning crackers in the name of their superstar’s highly anticipated release of Adipurush from 2 AM in the night.

Safe to say, right from the teaser to trailer and now the release, Prabhas has had his fans bursting to toes with excitement. Just night before the release, fans were seen celebrating Prabhas and his character of Lord Ram – from dhols, to crackers and flag hosting while cheering for the star.

Filled with maximum thrill and enthusiasm, the fans have celebrated the pre-release like a festivals:

Blockbuster Talk for #Adipurush from Early Morning Shows & Overseas Premieres #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/gVrIBliVWW — {{INDIAN MEGASTAR PRABHAS }}FC (@PrabhasTrends43) June 16, 2023

According to reports published in Pinkvilla report, early trends of screen bookings, Adipurush is gearing up for a release on approx.. 4000 screens in Hindi and 6200 plus screens nationwide. The screen booking is still in progress and the final count will be known by Thursday noon but it’s a foregone conclusion for it to be the biggest release of the year on the screen front in 2D and 3D.

The advances for Adipurush opened on Saturday evening and over the last two days, it has has sold approx. 62000 tickets in the three chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis – for the opening day alone as off Tuesday at 12 noon. As far as the weekend is concerned, Adipurush has sold 1.13 lakh tickets in the three chains for the Hindi version.

Apart from Adipurush, Prabhas has a massive lineup which includes Project K with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, Salaar with Shruti Hasan, Spirit with Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and untitled with Maruti!

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.