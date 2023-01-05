Uorfi Javed always remains in the limelight, be it for her bold outfits or for her outspoken attitude. The influencer has once again grabbed headlines, but for a different reason this time. Uorfi Javed got proposed to by a fan outside an airport. According to her Instagram Stories, Uorfi is presently in Delhi to meet fashion designer Arshi Singhal. A video of the sweet proposal, where the DIY fashion queen was given a rose by a fan, has been making the rounds on social media.

In the clip, Uorfi can be seen dressed in a red coat over a printed outfit. She wore matching red heels to complete her look. Outside the airport, a fan approached her with a red rose and went down on one knee. Uorfi can be seen laughing at the scene. She accepted the rose and tapped her fan on the shoulder with the flower. She also posed with him in front of the camera.

Hours earlier, Uorfi was spotted at Mumbai airport in a denim top and miniskirt. The influencer posted about her ensemble on her Instagram Stories and said that she actually wore her jeans as a strapless top.

Uorfi, who is known for not shying away from voicing her opinion, gave her own take on Deepika Padukone’s saffron swimsuit from the upcoming film Pathaan. Deepika, who wore the outfit in a few scenes in the track Besharam Rang, has drawn the ire of right-wing groups.

Uorfi created her own version of the dress. She posted a video of herself walking in an orange bodycon cut-out dress, with Besharam Rang playing in the background. To complete her look, the fashionista had tied her hair in a bun.

Uorfi had also voiced her displeasure against Sajid Khan recently. The MeToo accused, who is presently on Bigg Boss 16, was slammed by Uorfi after he asked fellow contestant MC Stan to slap Archana Gautam.

Taking to her Stories, Uorfi wrote, “Sajid Khan thought coming to Bigg Boss will clear his image but dayum he showed his true Colors. He is actually encouraging a fellow contestant to go hit a female contestant. His personality stinks.”

Later, she had posted another Story wherein she shared an old video of director Ashutosh Gowariker had asked Sajid to shut up during an award function.

“I stan Ashutosh” Uorfi wrote, followed by two grinning emoticons. “Shut up Sajid,” She added.

