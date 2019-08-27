Watch: Emmy Awards 2019 promo released, which Fox claims is 'to highlight the international appeal of ceremony'

Jumping on the bandwagon of releasing teasers as a marketing support to attract viewership, Fox has unveiled a glittery promo for the upcoming 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

The promo opens with a voiceover proclaiming, “The world has woken to Emmy fever in their own backyards to celebrate Hollywood’s golden night, leaving cities twinkling like stars.” Attached to the soundtrack of Panic! at the Disco’s 'Hey Look Ma, I Made It', the promo features the Emmy trophy traveling around the world showcasing the popular tourist attractions like the Taj Mahal, London Bridge, and Los Angeles' swanky Hollywood Sign.

The idea for the first promo, according to the network, is to highlight the international appeal of the Emmys, particularly in an age where TV has become more global, writes Variety.

The divisive final season of Game of Thrones smashed the record for most Primetime Emmy nominations by a drama series in a single year, earning a whopping 32 nods. The show about families vying for the Iron Throne broke a 25-year nominations record for a drama series in a single year, previously held by NYPD Blue, which earned 27 nods in 1994. Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington were recognised in the lead acting categories, while eight other Thrones cast members swept the board in the supporting and guest acting categories.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon Prime Video's story of a 1950s housewife-turned-stand up comic, was a distant second with 20 nominations. HBO's acclaimed limited series Chernobyl placed third overall this year with 19 nominations, ahead of perennial Emmys powerhouse Saturday Night Live on 18.

Netflix's When They See Us, the true story of five men wrongly accused of raping a Central Park jogger, earned 16 nominations, including eight acting nods.

The 71st annual Emmy Awards will air on 22 September.

Watch the promo here





Updated Date: Aug 27, 2019 10:59:15 IST