You are here:

Watch: Donald Trump dances to tunes of Ranveer Singh's 'Malhari' in this viral fan-made video

There is no dearth of hilarious content on the internet. Be it auto-tuned recordings of dancing cats or photoshopped memes, it is a gift that keeps on giving. A new video has surface, starring US President Donald Trump, where someone morphed Trump’s face onto Ranveer Singh performing 'Malhari' from Bajirao Mastani and the outcome has got netizens going crazy.

The altered video feels uncanny with Singh’s zestful steps and Trump’s grinning face. The clip of ‘Peshwa Trump’ enjoying and dancing his hearts out with his troops in ethnic war wardrobe got a nod from many Bollywood and Trump followers online.

While most treated it as a meme, others who did not know the film also enjoyed the video.

I have no idea what on earth this is but it's frickin' awesome! @dashtalksmovies u know the movie? https://t.co/z8KY8foM43 — Alwyn Lau (@alwyn_lau) February 25, 2019

Hats off to your creativity https://t.co/MQzYGetWzt — harindra chaudhary (@harindrayoga) February 25, 2019

And the Oscar for best Male lead in a musical goes to...#Oscars #justdoit https://t.co/3w0ja3hNjX — Mike Dodor (@Thedodes) February 25, 2019

Petition for a full song edit ‍♂️ https://t.co/9w5voM8T1k — Sean Manning (@Manning_Sean91) February 24, 2019

Bajiirao Mastani is a 2015 period film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, which features Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.

Updated Date: Feb 27, 2019 12:59:16 IST