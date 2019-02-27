You are here:

Watch: Donald Trump dances to tunes of Ranveer Singh's 'Malhari' in this viral fan-made video

FP Staff

Feb 27, 2019 12:59:16 IST

There is no dearth of hilarious content on the internet. Be it auto-tuned recordings of dancing cats or photoshopped memes, it is a gift that keeps on giving. A new video has surface, starring US President Donald Trump, where someone morphed Trump’s face onto Ranveer Singh performing 'Malhari' from Bajirao Mastani  and the outcome has got netizens going crazy.

The altered video feels uncanny with Singh’s zestful steps and Trump’s grinning face. The clip of ‘Peshwa Trump’ enjoying and dancing his hearts out with his troops in ethnic war wardrobe got a nod from many Bollywood and Trump followers online.

While most treated it as a meme, others who did not know the film also enjoyed the video.

Bajiirao Mastani is a 2015 period film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, which features Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.

