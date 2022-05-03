Actress Deepika Padukone shared some bloopers from her film shoots on Instagram. Have a look.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone recently shared bloopers from her films on Instagram including Piku, Happy New Year, Gehraiyaan, Race 2, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela and Desi Boyz in which she messes up her lines.

Deepika Padukone forgets her lines from several movies and bursts out laughing in the video. The actress can be seen messing up her lines while filming Gehraiyaan in one of the scenes. She refers to Zain as "Sid" because he was played by Siddhant Chaturvedi. "Why do I keep calling him Sid?" she asks the camera after that.

She captioned the video, "Messing up my line in 3, 2, 1..." In a flash, her spouse Ranveer Singh chimed in with the words "cutie."

Deepika, who made her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017, informed her fans and followers of the news by posting a photo of herself alongside images of other jury members, including Oscar winner Asghar Farhadi, Jeff Nichols, Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, Jasmine Trinca, Ladj Ly, and Joachim Trier.

The jury will be presided over by French actor Vincent Lindon.

