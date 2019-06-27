Watch: Deepika Padukone jokingly invites photographer to sit in her car after being swamped by paparazzi

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is clearly a paparazzi favorite due to her glamorous appearances, charisma and cheeky sense of humour. Recently, she was swarmed by shutterbugs as she touched down at Mumbai airport after attending an event in Chennai.

In the latest viral video, the 33-year-old Piku star was seen at the Mumbai airport with a flurry of photographers following the actor as she walked towards her car. When a reporter tried to invade her personal space, Deepika handled the situation quite perfectly by asking him sarcastically if he wants to sit in the car with her.

Check out the video here

Deepika, who was last seen on the big screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film Chhapaak, calling it the "most precious film" of her career". Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is based on the real-life story of Laxmi Aggarwal, an acid attack survivor from Delhi. Deepika plays a character named Malti and the film will showcase her journey spanning a decade after the attack.

Deepika has also been roped in to play Romi Bhatia, Kapil Dev's wife in Kabir Khan's upcoming sports drama 83. This will be her first project alongside Ranveer Singh after her marriage with the actor in November 2018.

Updated Date: Jun 27, 2019 18:10:15 IST