Days after Friends: The Reunion aired, Courteney Cox had a small surprise for her fans. Cox, who played the character of Monica in the popular sitcom, teamed up with singer Ed Sheeran and brought back memories of The Routine dance on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Cox shared the video in which she and Sheeran have re-enacted the steps.

The dance was aired on the show in the episode The One With The Routine, where Monica (Cox) and Ross (David Schwimmer) performed it together.

An unscripted special reunited the main cast of the show actors, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and Lisa Kudrow along with Cox and Schwimmer.

Stars like David Beckham, Lady Gaga, Kit Harington, Reese Witherspoon, Malala Yousafzai, BTS, among others also appeared as guests for the show. Friends: The Reunion premiered on ZEE5 in India and on HBO Max in the US.

When fans asked the director Ben Winstow why The Routine was not a part of the special episode. Winstow said, “I did say, ‘Would you ever consider doing The Routine?’ And both (Cox and Schwimmer) of them were like, “Oh, please don’t make us do that.” There were certain things I really cared for like the table read or the quiz. I also couldn’t work out where it would have worked. I’m not sure it would have landed 20 years later. But it was definitely on my list of ideas that I pitched,” as per The Indian Express report.

