Watch: Daily wage worker from Kerala becomes overnight sensation after song video goes viral

Social media has a way of getting hidden talent to the fore. A recent example of this is the fame that daily wage earner Rakesh Nooranadu received overnight after his rendition of the popular song 'Unnai Kaanadhu Naan' from Vishwaroopam created waves online.

Rakesh (Unni), a 30-year-old rubber wood loading and unloading labourer, hails from Alu Penadu in Kerala’s Alappuzha district. A video of him singing was recorded by his friend Shameer, a truck driver. The Times of India reports that he's always had a knack for music, and has participated in youth festivals while he was still a student of Norranadu CBM School. Due to financial constraints, Rakesh had to abandon his education and take up a job as a labourer.

The video has already garnered more than three lakh views online.

On being informed about his song's sensational response online, Unni was shocked and overwhelmed. It was his brother-in-law from Kuwait, who informed Rakesh about Gopi Sundar's online adulation for the singer. Not only Gopi Sundar, but Shankar Mahadevan, who has originally lent his voice for the song, and Balabhaskar have also expressed their compliments for Rakesh's talent and said that they would like to collaborate with the singer for future projects.

The singer even received calls from Mahadevan, Sundar and Kamal Hassan's private secretary. "Receiving a call from Shankar sir is the luckiest moment of my life. I grew up admiring and singing his songs,” said Rakesh to Times of India. “He (Mahadevan) called me from London and said he liked the song. He asked me to join him in his Mumbai studio when he’s back and said we will sing together.

Mahadevan followed up his initial Facebook post by another one on #SocialMediaDay, promising to collaborate with Rakesh on a project. The "special and talented" Unni, as Mahadevan puts it, has been taking formal musical training for the past two months owing to various song offers that he has already started receiving.

Updated Date: Jul 02, 2018 16:51 PM