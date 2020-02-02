Watch: Comedian Saloni Gaur makes parody video of Kangana Ranaut's reaction to Arnab Goswami-Kunal Kamra row

Saloni Gaur, 20, popular for her viral character “Nazma Aapi", has shared a hilarious parody video of her mimicking actor Kangana Ranaut's reaction to Aranb Goswami - Kunal Kamra controversy.

Wearing a curly hair wig, with a low-pitched voice, Gaur began with calling Kamra's video with Goswami 'very funny, relatable content.' She further took a jibe on several airlines' banning Kamra, mentioning how the press tried to do the same with her but nothing substantial came out of it. Midway through her video, she is seen repeatedly talking to a side character Justin, drawing parallels to Ranaut's verbal spat with a Press Trust of India journalist of the same name at a promotional event.

Watch the video here

Previously, Gaur had shared a parody video of Ranaut reviewing her recent release Panga and urging forcing viewers to watch the film.

Gaur and her alter ego have been highly visible of late, with her videos on relevant social issues like the Citizenship Amendment Act, Delhi pollution, the debate around Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s poetry, and Maharashtra politics gaining momentum on the Internet.

Speaking to NDTV, she explained how she started making videos that feature her as Nazma aapi. She says, “In 2017, I wanted to post a video around the time of Eid, but I realised that doing it as myself will not be received very well,” she said. “That is when I decided to play a Muslim character. My brother and I discussed names, and we zeroed in on Nazma because we wanted it to be common.”

“I want to serve people everything with a pinch of comedy, and they love it,” Gaur said. She also claimed that she has not received any hate comments so far, a rarity in these times.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 02, 2020 13:19:11 IST