Watch: Chhapaak song Nok Jhok shares glimpse of chemistry between Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey

The first song from Deepika Padukone's much-anticipated drama Chhapaak has been released.

Titled 'Nok Jhok', Vikrant Massey, the male lead of the film, took to twitter to share a still from the song. The song shares a glimpse of the bond and chemistry between Padukone and Massey's characters, Malti and Amol.

'Nok Jhok' is sung by Siddharth Mahadevan and written by Gulzar. With a two-minute long video, the song captures the budding romance between Malti and Amol. Aptly titled, and a complete earworm, the song tries to perfectly depict the stolen glances, the awkward gestures, and the hesitant first moves between a new couple. 'Nok Jhok' depicts the transition from Malti and Amol's friendship into a romantic relationship.

Check out Vikrant's post here

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is based on the real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The trailer shows Deepika's Malti struggling with telling the world she was a victim to an unfair attack on her, and how she circumvented the goings-on to come out victorious. Massey plays her aid in her legal battle to get justice.

The 33-year-old actor, during the trailer launch confessed, she instantly had an emotional connection with the story, which is rare to come across in an artiste's career. "Usually, you have to sit through the entire process and have to decide whether you want to do a film or not, and it's not often where you know instantly in first minutes of meeting a director that this is what you want to commit your life to and Chhapaak is that for me," Deepika said.

Written by Atika Chohan, Chhapaak is slated to release on 10 January, 2020, and will face a clash with Ajay Devgn's historical drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Rajnikanth-starrer cop drama Darbar.

Updated Date: Dec 18, 2019 12:00:51 IST