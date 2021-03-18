Watch: Chehre trailer sees Amitabh Bachchan frame Emraan Hashmi in a 'mock trial'

Chehre releases in cinemas on 9 April.

It looks dark. It looks thrilling and most importantly there is immense suspense.

Amirabh Bachchan's baritone voice welcomes the viewers to a snow-capped landscape, in the middle of a storm, as the trailer of Chehre, begins. Bachchan is heard saying, "Agar aapne koi jurm ya apradh kiya ho, toh bohot sambhal ke yaha se guzariyega. Kyunki yeh khel aapke saath bhi khela ja sakta hai" (If you have committed a crime, then tread carefully. Because this game can be played with you too.)

Emraan Hashmi, plays an ad agency executive, taking refuge at Bachchan's residence, where the old man with some of his friends play a game.

Here is the trailer

Hashmi asks if they played chess or a game of cards. Anu Kapoor, one of Amitabh's companions, says, "mock trial". Following this, Hashmi looks intrigued while Amitabh says, "There is justice at the end of our game".

When Hashmi asks what his role is going to be, Amitabh responds, "Mulzim (criminal)".

It appears only a few minutes into the "game", Hashmi, the "mulzim", has been put in a spot as he looks visibly disturbed and refuses to play further.

The film boasts of a seasoned star cast, including the veterans Annu Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav and Dhritiman Chatterjee. TV actor Krystle D'Souza is paired opposite Hashmi in the film.

Comment on the justice system?

In one of the scenes in the trailer, Bachchan says, "Our court's don't deliver justice, they deliver judgments. Our courts don't do justice, they merely decide".

"This decadence of human values has to stop," Bachchan says further in a raised voice.

Directed by Rumy Jafry and produced by Anand Pandit, the film also features Rhea Chakraborty, who until now was missing from the promotional material of Chehre. In roughly a two-and-a-half-minute video, the actor makes her only appearance opposite Hashmi.

Putting all rumours to rest, producer Anand Pandit, in a statement, said there was no question about not having Rhea in the film. "She was, is and will always be an integral part of Chehre. I don’t believe in getting swayed so easily."

Chehre releases in cinemas on 9 April.