Watch: Charlie Puth sings about a bad relationship in new pop single 'I Warned Myself

Charlie Puth shared a new single 'I Warned Myself', his first since his second album, the Grammy-nominated Voicenotes, on 21 August. Puth has co-written and co-produced the song alongside Benny Blanco, according to Uproxx. The musician had in a tweet, said that it is "about a vicious cycle of going back to someone continuously, knowing deep down that they aren’t any good for you."

The accompanying music video, directed by Brendan Vaughan, shows him in a buzz cut and a five o'clock shadow, in a photo-shoot with his romantic interest, driving a red sports car across a desert alone, and lying on a red carpet surrounded by women. The video has received more than 2 million views since its went live on YouTube.

"I warned myself that I shouldn't play with fire/ But I can tell that I'll do it one more time/ Don't trust in myself, no good for my health," goes the chorus. The video ends with him balancing atop the sports car as it zips across a dusty road, which could signify him breaking free from the "vicious cycle", he had mentioned in his tweet.

Here's the video for 'I Warned Myself'.

Puth had previously tweeted that his fans should expect three new songs from him.

Since everybody is asking....I am putting out three songs...first one comes next week. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) August 16, 2019

Puth recently featured in a remix of Australian boy band 5 Seconds of Summer's 'Easier', which he co-wrote. He has also co-produced Katy Perry's single 'Small Talk', released earlier in August.

Voicenotes features singles like 'Attention' and 'How Long'. Artists like Kehlani and Boyz II Men also made guest appearances on the record.

You can also watch the video here.





Updated Date: Aug 22, 2019 15:52:43 IST