Watch: Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare season 2 trailer sees Zakir Khan's Ronny Bhaiya venture into politics
Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare, also starring Zakir Hussain, Sunny Hinduja, Kumar Varun, will stream from 26 March on Amazon Prime Video.
Amazon Prime Video has released the trailer of Season 2 of the comedy series Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare.
The show created by Zakir Khan also has him playing the lead character of Ronny Bhaiya and chronicles his journey as he tries to pave his way into politics. It all begins when Ronnie lies about his Chacha being the Vidhayak of Indore, the city in which he resides, in order to escape from the problems which life throws at him. The first season ended with Ronny’s deep-planted lie surfacing and the real Vidhayak confronting him.
Season 2 will take Ronny’s journey ahead as he starts working with the Vidhayak, and makes a foray into the world of politics.
Check out the trailer here
Can’t keep our cool, cause Ronny bhaiya is coming soon#ChachaVidhayakOnPrime releases on March 26 @Zakirism @vyomsha @RandomVarun @ActorASingh @hinduja_sunny @zakirhussain9 #AlkaAmin #VenusSingh @kashyaponima @ShahShashant @onlymuchlouder pic.twitter.com/XHRG4lYG7G
— amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 24, 2021
The trailer of the second season features Ronny stepping into politics, a new rivalry and a love triangle.
Produced by OML and directed by Shashant Shah, the show features Khan in the lead along with Zakir Hussain, Sunny Hinduja, Kumar Varun, Vyom Sharma, Alka Amin, Abhimanyu Singh, Venus Singh and Onima Kashyap in pivotal roles.
Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare will start streaming from 26 March on Amazon Prime Video.
