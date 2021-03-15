Watch: BTS steals spotlight with remote performance on Dynamite at Grammys 2021
The K-pop boy band returned at the end of Sunday’s Grammy ceremony, lighting up (a recreation of) the Los Angeles Convention Center from a Seoul rooftop.
BTS did not win their first Grammy Award this year but their stellar act at the ceremony created history. Two years after their first appearance on the Grammys stage as presenters, the K-pop boy band returned at the end of Sunday’s ceremony, lighting up (a recreation of) the Los Angeles Convention Center from a Seoul rooftop.
Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook came together for a crowd-pleasing performance of their smash hit 'Dynamite'.
The septet's hit number ‘Dynamite’ was up against the likes of Taylor Swift's ‘Exile’ and Justin Bieber's ‘Intentions’, with Lady Gaga-Ariana Grande's ‘Rain on Me’ bagging the award.
Upon performing, BTS said, “It’s an honour to have our stage at the GRAMMY Awards, coupled with the nomination along with the other amazing musicians in our category. It’s a significant moment for us.” They added, “We owe everything to ARMY. We will keep going for our next goal.”
In 2020, the band took the stage to perform for 'Old Town Road' along with Lil Nas X and other performers.
