'Butter' is the K-pop group's second all-English track, after Dynamite last year.

K-Pop icons BTS’ released their new single 'Butter', along with the official music video.

'Butter' is a dance-pop track with its distinctive baseline and crisp synth sounds. Sometimes smooth and at times charismatic, the duality of BTS they claim to “owe [it all] to [my] mother” will melt listeners' hearts.

A range of musicians including Rob Grimaldi, Stephen Kirk, Ron Perry, Jenna Andrews, Alex Bilowitz and Sebastian Garcia have lent their hands in writing the song. Leader RM also partook in the making of the track to add in the signature BTS style.

The choreography is a combination of group and unit dances executed in razor-sharp precision, yet without losing its cool demeanour. Stroking their hair, then blowing a kiss and walking on their tiptoes, the performance drizzles with BTS’ charms and versatility.

Moreover, the band will perform 'Butter' for the first time at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards on 23 May. They are nominated for four categories at this year’s award - Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Social Artist and Top Selling Song. BTS is also kicking off Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series on 28 May. Recently, they were also on the cover of Rolling Stone, dubbed the “biggest band in the world.”