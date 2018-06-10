Watch: Black Panther fan tricks his professor into believing Wakanda is real in this viral video

Everyone loves Black Panther and the fictional African nation of Wakanda. No other monarch has been as widely loved as King T'Challa, who also happens to be the superhero Black Panther.

You might think that everyone knows of Black Panther and the fictional African nation of Wakanda. After all, the movie ended up making over $1.3 billion worldwide. Surely many people have watched Black Panther. And if they haven't, they're definitely aware of it.

But not the college professor in this latest viral video. The video, uploaded by 19-yer-old Tyler Zastrow, sees him give a presentation for his international marketing class in which he is explaining the history and power struggle of the nation of Wakanda.

The video shows Zastrow informing his about the power struggle between the new Black Panther and his rival Killmonger. He even gives details about Wakanda's currency and spiritual beliefs, and touches on plot-lines from Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

The college professor totally buys everything he's saying and is surprised to find out that he has never heard about Wakanda. Zastrow explained the whole episode on Reddit and wrote the following:

"Basically she was super curious and believed it the entire time up until the part where the guy in the back told her it was a tragedy that she hadn't heard of it. At that point, she didn't want to believe it but I kept going on and she didn't think I would've put so much effort into a fake country. She was skeptical at parts, but really just kept believing it.

She's also the type of person who only watches tennis on TV so she had no clue what Black Panther was until we told her about the movie shortly afterwards."

Watch the entire video here:

