Watch: Black Eyed Peas' new music video 'Big Love' addresses gun violence, US immigration policy

The Black Eyed Peas tackle gun violence at schools and immigration in an extended music video for their new song, 'Big Love'.

The trio — it's unclear if Fergie is still part of the group — released the video on Friday. They also announced proceeds from the song will benefit the student-led March for Our Lives organization, calling for stricter gun laws, and Families Belong Together, a protest against the Trump administration policy of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the US border illegally.

In the segment confronting gun violence at schools, Black Eyed Peas members will.i.am and Taboo — who portray a teacher and a gym coach — are shot by a gunman along with several students, while others run for safety. Apl.de.ap is a police officer in the clip. The second segment focuses on border portal officers stopping immigrants from crossing the US border.

'Big Love', which is reminiscent of the Black Eyed Peas 2003 hit 'Where Is the Love', will appear on the band's new album, Masters of the Sun. It will be released 12 October and is their first album since 2010's The Beginning.

The Grammy-winning group's hits include 'Boom Boom Pow', ''My Humps' and 'I Gotta Feeling'. They will launch their The Masters of the Sun Tour on 27 October in London and wrap on 18 November in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Watch the music video here:

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Sep 23, 2018 14:10 PM