Watch: Bigg Boss 14 new promo shows spat between Abhinav Shukla and Aly Goni
In a Bigg Boss 14 promo, Abhinav Shukla can be seen lashing out at Aly Goni for supporting Rahul Vaidya during a captaincy task.
After the huge clash between Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli, now Abhinav Shukla and Aly Goni have gotten into a fight, courtesy Rahul Vaidya.
While Rahul has been at loggerheads with Abhinav and Rubina Dilaik since the very beginning, Aly and Jasmin have usually shared a cordial relation with the real-life couple.
Judging by a new promo, it seems that Abhinav is miffed with Aly and lashes out at him for not supporting him during tasks but helping Rahul out.
Abhinav also tells Aly that he and Rubina support Aly in all the tasks and do not want Rahul to become the new captain. Aly says that if Rahul is in the task, he will not think about anything else and wants Rahul to win. Abhinav can even be seen replying to Aly's comment saying, "Galat cheezein mat bol (do not say wrong things)".
Here is the promo
Even Rubina can be seen expressing her disappointment as she reminds Aly that she helped him in every captaincy task.
In an earlier interaction with India Today, Aly had expressed his disappointment at Rahul's voluntary exit from the Bigg Boss 14 house, saying that he was shocked.
He said had advised Rahul against the decision. Aly had revealed that he and Rahul became close friends.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh tease pregnancy in cryptic Instagram post
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married in October, after meeting on the sets of a wedding-themed music video.
Bigg Boss 14: Kashmera Shah, Nikki Tamboli spar over captaincy task; see promo
Bigg Boss 14’s latest promo shows Nikki Tamboli, Kashmera Shah. Rubina Dilaik and Arshi Khan engaging in a fight.
Bigg Boss 14: Kashmera Shah eliminated from reality show; Vikas Gupta to re-enter house
Vikas Gupta is expected to re-enter the Bigg Boss 14 house, he told his fans in an Instagram Live video recently.