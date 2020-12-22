Watch: Bigg Boss 14 new promo shows spat between Abhinav Shukla and Aly Goni

In a Bigg Boss 14 promo, Abhinav Shukla can be seen lashing out at Aly Goni for supporting Rahul Vaidya during a captaincy task.

After the huge clash between Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli, now Abhinav Shukla and Aly Goni have gotten into a fight, courtesy Rahul Vaidya.

While Rahul has been at loggerheads with Abhinav and Rubina Dilaik since the very beginning, Aly and Jasmin have usually shared a cordial relation with the real-life couple.

Judging by a new promo, it seems that Abhinav is miffed with Aly and lashes out at him for not supporting him during tasks but helping Rahul out.

Abhinav also tells Aly that he and Rubina support Aly in all the tasks and do not want Rahul to become the new captain. Aly says that if Rahul is in the task, he will not think about anything else and wants Rahul to win. Abhinav can even be seen replying to Aly's comment saying, "Galat cheezein mat bol (do not say wrong things)".

Here is the promo

Even Rubina can be seen expressing her disappointment as she reminds Aly that she helped him in every captaincy task.

In an earlier interaction with India Today, Aly had expressed his disappointment at Rahul's voluntary exit from the Bigg Boss 14 house, saying that he was shocked.

He said had advised Rahul against the decision. Aly had revealed that he and Rahul became close friends.