Watch: Badla song 'Kyun Rabba' composed by Amaal Mallik captures Taapsee Pannu's emotional turmoil

The first song 'Kyun Rabba' from Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming thriller Badla was recently released. Amaal Mallik has composed the track penned by Kumaar with vocals by Armaan Mallik.

The song captures the guilt and shame Taapsee Pannu experiences for abandoning a loving relationship with her husband and little daughter to have a secret affair. The video accompanying the song, shows her getting trapped in a murder mystery and subsequently having her whereabouts tracked with an ankle monitor.

Badla also stars Amitabh Bachchan as Pannu's defense lawyer. Bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan’s home production banner Red Chillies Entertainment, the film brings back the two actors together on the silver screens after Pink. It happens to be the remake of the 2016 Spanish thriller film Contratiempo.

Pannu had previously told Press Trust of India that she would be exploring a "new side" of herself in the thriller. "This is going to be a riveting thriller. It's Sujoy's favourite genre and I am yet another time out of my comfort zone which I actually enjoy the most, she had said.

Badla is scheduled to hit theaters on 8 March on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Watch the song here.

Updated Date: Feb 20, 2019 14:45:28 IST