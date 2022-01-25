Entertainment

Watch: Badhaai Do trailer sees Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar in a marriage of convenience

Badhaai Do is scheduled to release in theatres on 11 February

FP Staff January 25, 2022 11:47:35 IST
Watch: Badhaai Do trailer sees Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar in a marriage of convenience

Junglee Pictures has released the trailer of Badhaai Do, starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar.

A part of Badhaai Ho franchise, the upcoming film promises the same comical ride of finding humour in unexpected places.

The trailer revolves around a marital setting between Rajkummar and Bhumi, only to reveal that there are a lot of secrets between these two to unfold. Getting into a marriage of convenience and living as roommates is what leads to humorous situations between the pair. While not much has been revealed, the topic of the film subtly highlights the concept of “lavender marriage”.

Watch the trailer here

Directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary, the film also features actors Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha, Chum Darang, Lovleen Mishra, Nitish Pandey and Shashi Bhushan.

Badhaai Do releases on 11 February in theatres.

Updated Date: January 25, 2022 11:47:35 IST

TAGS:

also read

Netflix plans to develop two sequels of Red Notice; Rawson Marshall Thurber expected to direct
Entertainment

Netflix plans to develop two sequels of Red Notice; Rawson Marshall Thurber expected to direct

Netflix aims to start production on the sequels in 2023, with Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds to return.

Tanushree Dutta extends support to survivor in Malayalam actress assault case: 'Admire her resilience'
Entertainment

Tanushree Dutta extends support to survivor in Malayalam actress assault case: 'Admire her resilience'

Tanushree Dutta, who initiated India's #MeToo movement, supports the survivor of the Malayalam actor assault case

Grey's Anatomy renewed for season 19 by ABC, Ellen Pompeo to return
Entertainment

Grey's Anatomy renewed for season 19 by ABC, Ellen Pompeo to return

Pompeo joins fellow original stars Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr in coming back for season 19 of the ABC show, created and executive produced by Shonda Rhimes.