Badhaai Do is scheduled to release in theatres on 11 February

Junglee Pictures has released the trailer of Badhaai Do, starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar.

A part of Badhaai Ho franchise, the upcoming film promises the same comical ride of finding humour in unexpected places.

The trailer revolves around a marital setting between Rajkummar and Bhumi, only to reveal that there are a lot of secrets between these two to unfold. Getting into a marriage of convenience and living as roommates is what leads to humorous situations between the pair. While not much has been revealed, the topic of the film subtly highlights the concept of “lavender marriage”.

Watch the trailer here

Witness the Atrangi wedding Satrangi setting of the year in the month of love! ❤️ #BadhaaiDoTrailer out now - https://t.co/OCopK8r06f #BadhaaiDo coming out In Cinemas on 11th Feb, 2022

Directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary, the film also features actors Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha, Chum Darang, Lovleen Mishra, Nitish Pandey and Shashi Bhushan.

Badhaai Do releases on 11 February in theatres.