Watch: Baahubali actor Prabhas is accidentally slapped by an excited fan after posing for a selfie

Mar 06, 2019 10:48:02 IST

Actor Prabhas received pan-India recognition with the stupendous success of the Baahubali series. With his recent appearance on talk show Koffee with Karan, it was revealed that he likes to keep himself out of the limelight. However, that doesn't seem to bother his fans.

In a video clip doing the rounds on the Internet, a young fan can be seen getting all excited on spotting the actor at the airport. She asks for a photograph to which Prabhas humbly obliges. After the picture is clicked, in her excitement, she accidentally slaps Prabhas. Although he does seem confused in the video, he soon recovers from the shock and smiles for a photo with another fan.

The lady, meanwhile, can be heard squealing with delight.

Prabhas will next be seen in Saaho which is Hindi-Telugu bilingual film slated for an Independence Day release. The movie features Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

