Watch – Avengers: Infinity War supercut video showcases emotional sacrifice of the superheroes

Time to get emotional, Marvel fans. The super cut video of Avengers: Infinity War is online. The video, which has been uploaded by the popular YouTube channel TheGaroStudios, is almost five and a half minutes in length, and will tug right at your heartstrings.

It starts with an explanation of what the infinity stones are before moving to a battered and bruised Thor who laments over trying to save the world. The theme of the video is sacrifice, something the heroes in The Avengers know a lot about. Undercut with an emotional musical composition (Audiomachine's 'I Will Find You' and 'Empathy'), we see Star Lord, Captain America, Loki, Tony Stark and even Thanos sacrificing a great deal to achieve what they want.

"The stone demands a sacrifice. In order to take the stone, you must lose that which you love. A soul for a soul," we hear before we see footage of Thanos acquiring the infinity stones one by one. The storyline of Gamora is also prominently featured in the video. The video moves forward to when the Avengers face some tough decisions, losses and calls to make tough choices before everyone starts to turn to ashes.

You can watch the full video here:

Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018 11:33 AM