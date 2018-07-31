Avengers: Infinity War gag reel acts as antidote to fans devastated by film's climax

Marvel has released an Avengers: Infinity War gag reel taking the audience to the action behind the scenes. Watching the actors laugh and swear between takes and just having a great time should probably also help devastated fans cope with the film's ending.

The brief clip shared by People shows Robert Downey Jr singing the Mary Poppins song 'Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious' along with Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Cumberbatch; Paul Bettany messing up his lines in a sequence with Chris Evans; and Chadwick Boseman trying hard not to get distracted by the bleating of his background actors.

Not just that, Peter Dinklage makes an appearance warning everyone to brace themselves for some bad acting. The clip also gives a glimpse of the sets and the actors between shooting action sequences.

Directed by Russo Brothers, Avengers: Infinity War was a commercially and critically acclaimed blockbuster. It is the fourth highest grossing movie of all time at the worldwide box office after Avatar, Star Wars and Titanic.

The film will be released digitally on 31 July while its Blu Ray edition will be out on 14 August, with special features, including the full gag reel and 10 minutes worth of deleted scenes, according to People. It is expected to be launched on Amazon Prime Video India on 21 August.

Updated Date: Jul 31, 2018 16:23 PM