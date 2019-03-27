Watch — Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson discuss impact of Infinity War in new featurette

With just a month to go before Avengers: Endgame releases in theatres, Marvel released 32 new posters as well as a featurette titled 'We Lost'. The video features the cast and crew of the film discussing the impact of Infinity War's ending and the devastation Thanos had caused.

“We’re in the endgame now.” Watch this brand-new featurette from Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame in theaters in one month. pic.twitter.com/9nj4u8FaVz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 26, 2019

The almost two-minute long clip opens to Robert Downey Jr (Iron-Man), who says, "Imagine if, for the first time, our heroes all lost." Even though the Avengers mustered all their strength to combat the Mad Titan, they ultimately failed. The video shows how half of the world's population, including many of the superheroes disintegrated and faded into dust.

"Everyone was doing their best to keep their heads above water, but it’s kind of a losing battle. We lost, and we’re not used to losing. They’ve truly levelled us. Not just literally, but morally and emotionally," says Chris Evans, who plays Captain America. While Chris Hemsworth (Thor) says that some people are still coming to terms with the loss. Scarlett Johansson, who plays Black Widow, shares that her character is "a little bit hardened from what she's had to go through."

Evans adds that Marvel is great at building people back up after they have been broken down. "It's that shred of hope everyone's looking for," he says. The video ends with Downey Jr. telling fans that the film has one last surprise for them from the Avengers.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Marvel's Avengers: Endgame is one of the most anticipated movie releases of 2019. The film will premiere on 26 April.

Updated Date: Mar 27, 2019 18:17:38 IST