Lakshya Raj Anand’s film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah. In cinemas from 1 April.

The trailer for John Abraham’s much-awaited film Attack Part 1 was released earlier today. The sci-fi action film which also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles, will hit theatres on 1 April.

The Lakshya Raj Anand film sees Abraham play the role of Arjun, India’s first super-soldier in the film. According to the official description released with the trailer, the film will give an “answer to how India deals with terrorism with a sneak peek into the future of warfare.”

The trailer shows some snippets from Arjun (Abraham’s) journey towards becoming a super soldier. With a chip inside him giving some special abilities, Arjun takes on several terrorists to protect his country. Attack also hints at the inner demons Arjun carries as his role as the country’s first super soldier begins to impact his personal life. Abraham has written the story of the film as well. The Dhoom star took to social media to share the trailer of his upcoming film.

Watch the trailer here

Attack also stars Prakash Raj, Ratna Pathak Shah and Elham Ehsas in important roles.

The film has been produced by Dr Jayantilal Gada, along with Ajay Kapoor and Abraham. According to an Indian Express report, the makers of Attack will start pre-production of the second part of the film soon after 1 April. The first movie is set to introduce the shared sci-fi cinematic universe of the franchise.

Abraham was last seen in the action-drama Satyameva Jayate 2. He is set to feature in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Abraham will also appear in the action-thriller Tehran as well as Ek Villain Returns.