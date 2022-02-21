Farhan Akhtar and Hrithik Roshan have danced and sung Senorita from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Shibani Dandekar at a private wedding ceremony held at his father, Javed Akhtar’s home in Khandala on Sunday, 20 February.

The wedding, which was attended by close friends and family, saw actor Hrithik Roshan shaking a leg with his childhood buddy, Farhan Akhtar.

In a video that was shared by fans and has now gone viral on social media, the duo can be seen dancing to the tunes of Senorita, a popular song from their 2011 blockbuster Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Take a look at the lovely moment here:

In the video, one can see that Farhan remembers each step of the song, while Roshan seems to have forgotten a few steps. Nevertheless, Roshan soon catches the hook step and the two dance in rhythm to the famous song, which was also crooned by them.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was directed by Farhan Akhtar’s sister, Zoya Akhtar and saw Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar play the roles of close friends. The movie was one of Bollywood’s most successful male buddy films.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding was attended by several celebrities which included Akhtar’s first cousin Farah Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Ritesh Sidhwani, Satish Shah and Shankar Mahadevan. Shibani Dandekar’s sisters Anusha Dandekar and Apeksha Dandekar also attended the wedding along with their friend Rhea Chakraborty.

While Farhan has directed many box-office hits such as Dil Chahta Hai, Don and Lakshya, Shibani Dandekar is a singer and actor who was last seen in the second season of Amazon Prime Video's web-series, Four More Shots Please!

Farhan Akhtar was earlier married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani and the former couple parted ways in 2017. Akhtar has two daughters - Shakya and Akira with his former wife.