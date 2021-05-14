Watch: Asim Riaz releases debut rap song ‘Back to Start’ on occasion of Eid
The lyrics of Back to Start have been penned by Asim Riaz while the music has been produced by Charan.
Asim Riaz has released his debut rap song titled Back to Start on the occasion of Eid today. The song has received more than 1.41 lakh views within two hours. Released under the label of Sony Music, the song captures Asim’s journey, struggle and hustle till now. Sharing the song with fans on Instagram, he wrote, “This Eid, my first-ever rap will make you go #BackToStart, Song out now!”
Commenting on his post, actor Varun Dhawan wrote, “You achieved everything you set out to do”. Asim and Varun have worked together in David Dhawan’s Main Tera Hero which released in 2014.
The lyrics have been penned by Asim himself while the music has been produced by Charan. The sound mixing is by Shiven. The video has been conceptualised and directed by Jay Singal. The Director of Photography for this song is Ankit Padave and Jay Singal while it has been edited by Mayur Salvi.
In the video, Asim recalls his journey which he started in 2015 in South Africa. He raps about the various phases and how people had demotivated him that he will never make it. The song will take you on Asim’s journey from an unknown struggler to a star.
On 12 May, the Bigg Boss 13 runner-up had dropped the teaser and called it "the beginning of a journey!”
The song is also available on music platforms like Spotify, Gaana, Wynk, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.
