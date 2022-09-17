Sporting the super casual look and appearing in his stylish avatar, Aryan can be seen affectionately accepting a rose from his fan.

Even ahead of his big Bollywood debut, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has managed to win everyone’s hearts and enjoys a legion of fans. And why not? After all the star kid has got his father’s killer looks and humble gesture of acknowledging his fans with love and affection. And he recently gave everyone an example of the same. Aryan was spotted exiting Mumbai airport in his casual best, wherein he was mobbed by his fans, who surely gave a warm welcome to the youth sensation with a red rose. And following on his father’s path, Aryan acknowledged each of his fans gathered at the terminal. Several videos were posted by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, which show that Aryan was even kissed by one of his fans.

In one of the videos, Aryan can be seen stepping out of the terminal gate, wherein one of his fans gave him a red rose. Sporting a yellow and blue jacket atop a navy blue t-shirt and black pants, Aryan can be seen affectionately accepting the rose. Not only this, but being King Khan’s son, he even raises his hands to greet and thank the fan, just like SRK does. Well, this is not all. It appears that Aryan must have come across his “Jabra fan”, as while he was making his way towards his car and getting his picture clicked with his fans, one of his admirers came toward him and asked Aryan for his hands to kiss and show him respect and love. And being the sweetest person that he is, Aryan stood there patiently, while his fans were getting themselves clicked with him.

This comes a few days after Aryan dropped a series of pictures from his latest photoshoot on his Instagram account. When the pictures started making rounds on the internet, Aryan’s family and many industry friends showered their love upon him. Aryan’s father Shah Rukh Khan took to the comments section and wrote, “Looking really good…And as they say, that whatever is silent in the father…Speaks in the son. By the way, is that grey t-shirt mine.” Responding to SRK’s comments, Aryan commented, “Your genes and t-shirt haha.” Aryan’s mother Gauri Khan was so in love with his pictures that she took to her official Twitter account to re-share them.

