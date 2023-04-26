As much as the audience always eagerly looks forward to watching Shah Rukh Khan on the screen, they are equally excited to watch how his children will take his legacy ahead. Bringing you the newest update, Aryan Khan shot his first ad with which he made his directorial debut! The video also features a glimpse of his father Shah Rukh Khan!

Recently, Aryan Khan shared a video on his social media teasing fans about a luxury streetwear brand owned by him along with his friends Bunty, and Leti. As we can see some cool glimpses of Shah Rukh Khan in the short video, Aryan just boosted the excitement to watch the entire ad in the coming 24 hours. It’s indeed a special moment to rejoice for Aryan as he got to direct his father in his first directorial project.

He captioned the video while sharing a glimpse of what we can expect- “Drop goes live on 30th April. Only at dyavolx.com. Limited release. Don’t be late.” This is for their brand.

Also previously, Aryan had announced on social media that he has completed the writing of his first project, a series that will also be directed and shown by him. The project is expected to go on floors in 2023.

