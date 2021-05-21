Watch: Armaan Malik, Eric Nam, KSHMR collaborate on new YouTube track Echo
Echo was developed in honour of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month in the US
The song Echo which brings together Indian singer Armaan Malik, American songwriter Eric Nam of Korean descent, and Indian American musician-DJ KSHMR has been released today, 21 May on the official YouTube channel of Armaan. The 3-minute-long song which features the trio was released two hours ago and has already garnered more than 4 lakh views till now.
Watch the song
The publication GQ interviewed the three musicians who have created Echo and that’s when it was shared that the song is, particularly about difficult relationships. KSHMR said that the song speaks about the hard parts of a relationship which the musician-songwriter said that he knows and has gone through.
Commenting about how they got together, Armaan said that the project started at the USA’s Niles Studio. After the initial conceptualisation, the singer shared that his part of the music video was shot in India while Eric and KSHMR shot together in Los Angeles. He said that they also virtually edited the footage in less than 12 hours.
The track has been made in honour of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month in the US. Speaking about the same, Eric said that it was ‘meaningful’ to have Asian artists from around the world come together and work on a project.
In fact, Eric even revealed in the interview that he and Armaan have not met in person so far and became friends through the internet.
Before the song was released, Armaan told Rolling Stone India that the collaboration is something new for India and Indian musicians. Armaan had said that it is beautiful how artists come together to do something even after being deep-rooted in their cultures.
