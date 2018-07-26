You are here:

Watch: Arctic Monkeys cover indie rock classic 'Is This It?' by The Strokes at New York show

FP Staff

Jul,26 2018 15:40:17 IST

Arctic Monkeys, at a show in New York’s Forest Hills Stadium, performed a cover of The Strokes' classic 'Is This It?'.

During the encore, frontman Alex Turner referenced the venue’s history as an early home of the US Open, saying, "We wanted to do a New York special for you and since we couldn’t think of any tennis songs…" The band then played ‘Is This It?’ by The Strokes.

Watch the video of the performance here.

'Is This It?' is a classic 2001 song by the New York City band The Strokes. The song, which has been taken from the album of the same name, is considered to be an indie rock classic and has been a part of The Strokes' live set-list ever since it first released.

Arctic Monkeys’ frontman Alex Turner is a noted fan of the Julian Casablancas-fronted band. In the opening track to their new album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, Turner sings, "I just wanted to be one of the Strokes, now look at the mess you made me make." In 2011, he discussed his love of Is This It. Arctic Monkeys have also previously covered 'Take It Or Leave It' and 'Reptilia'.

