Watch: AR Rahman's son Ameen releases his first independent single 'Sago' at Madras Gig Season 2

AR Ameen, son of Academy Award musician AR Rahman has released his first independent single, 'Sago' from Sony Music's Madras Gig Season 2. The show aims to introduce fresh, original Tamil pop music and also showcases independent musicians, debut singers and artists.

Earlier, Rahman had also shared a teaser of the music video featuring Ameen.

Composed by music Maestro Rahman, the song is penned by acclaimed lyricists Vivek and ADK. Directed by Amith Krishnan, 'Sago' talks about the spirit of friendship and has Ameen in a stylish avatar with a small cameo by Rahman as well.

While talking about 'Sago', Ameen said it was quite challenging working with his father on his first production, "I'm extremely excited to be making my debut with 'Sago'. Producing this number with Daddy was challenging but I enjoyed working on this and really look forward to seeing what people have to say about my track. Hope I receive a warm welcome into the industry."

Rahman congratulated Ameen on his debut and added, “As a music producer and composer, hundreds of artists have been introduced through my songs and their contributions have enriched us for over two and a half decades . I wish A R Ameen the very best and hope his song finds a special place in the listeners hearts!”

Though 'Sago' is his first solo, Ameen has previously sung for his father's compositions in 2.0 and OK Kanmani. At the age of 14, Ameen made his singing debut in Hindi with Sachin: A Billion Dreams. Ameen had sung the song 'Mard Maratha' for the James Erskine directorial, which released on 26 May.

'Sago' will be the curtain closer from Madras Gig Season 2, an independent music series conceptualized by Sony Music & Knack Studios.

Watch the video here:



Updated Date: Jun 28, 2019 15:02:24 IST