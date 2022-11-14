Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is presently basking in the success of his newly-released film, Uunchai. Made under the banner of Rajshri Productions, the Sooraj Barjatya film started at a slower pace but has recently witnessed a big jump, thus drawing audiences from all walks of life to the theatres. With that said, one of the lead actors in the film, Anupam Kher who plays the role of Om took to his Instagram handle to share a video proving his film’s performance at cinema halls. In the video, the veteran can be seen trying to get a ticket for his film at a movie hall but was turned down due to a housefull show.

Quite satisfied with the failed attempt to buy the movie ticket, Anupam Kher noted how he saw “success in failure.” As the video begins, the actor dressed up in a suit walks up to the ticket window and asks for a ticket. It was then that the teller refused the same stating that the shows are running housefull. Hearing this, Kher also goes on to plead for the ticket adding that he can even stand and watch.

However, the teller doesn’t seem to budge. Furthermore, laughing over it, he moved back to the film’s director Sooraj Barjatya who was also in the hall and said, “I have acted in the film and he is refusing me.” He also informs the director about not getting any tickets following which the two walk away with smiles.

Watch the video:

Along with the video, Kher also added a fun caption that read, “I didn’t get a ticket to the movie “Height”! First time seeing success in failure! Lest I get mad for happiness. Ha ha ha! Hail!”

It is pertinent to note that the makers’ strategy of running the film on limited screens and its promotions has worked out quite well.

About the film

Revolving around the story of friendships, the film focuses on four old friends and the strong bonding they share. Three of them, Amitabh Bachchan (Amit), Anupam Kher (Om), and Boman Irani (Javed) go miles to fulfill their deceased friend, Danny Denzonpa’s (Bhupen) last wish to travel to Everest together.

Portraying a heartwarming tale, the film is all about friendship, underlying love, and larger-than-life moments.

