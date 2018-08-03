Watch: Anil Kapoor ask Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir, Mika Singh, Badshah who their Fanney Khan is

Anil Kapoor launched a promotional campaign for Fanney Khan wherein he asked a few people on Twitter, who their Fanney Khan was. Standing as a representative of someone who inspires and drives you at the same point of time, most celebrities had heartwarming anecdotes about the Fanney Khan's in their lives. Here is a quick look at them.

When Kapoor asked Aamir Khan who his Fanney Khan was, Aamir replied with a prompt "When I watch the Wimbledon, Roger Federer becomes my Fanney Khan. But on a more general note, I think you (Anil) are my Fanney Khan, your enthusiasm for your work inspires me," said the Dangal actor.

Everybody knows that he leaves no stone unturned when it comes to the roles he has to portray simply to entertain the audiences. For me @aamir_khan you are truly a #FanneyKhan pic.twitter.com/VFBL0MVig8 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 2, 2018

Shah Rukh Khan also expressed similar sentiments when asked. He confessed that he already had a hunch he would make something out of himself when in Khan's earlier days, Kapoor had sat down for hours with Khan and encouraged him to keep on working in the industry. "You are my Fanney Khan," said Shah Rukh earnestly.

He is truly one of the kindest actor's you will ever meet. That very quality of his makes @iamsrk a #FanneyKhan in my eyes. Thank you for the person that you are and for always being so supportive. pic.twitter.com/rLVOhYq2kC — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 2, 2018

One of the greatest powers of cinema is to inspire and @SrBachchan is the man that made @Sushant_IToday feel like #MainBhiFanneyKhan... after all who isn’t a fan of his work! @TSeries @fanneykhanfilm pic.twitter.com/2ZBR0DvRf3 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 28, 2018

Always full of warmth and positivity... @sudhirchaudhary it’s always wonderful to chat with you. If we sat down and exchanged stories, a day would pass by. You are truly a #FanneyKhan at heart!! pic.twitter.com/ZkbGQ4WyaC — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 27, 2018

All @sidkannan needed was the support that his parents provided and then there was no turning back for this #FanneyKhan @TSeries @fanneykhanfilm #MainBhiFanneyKhan pic.twitter.com/S4x8CeFDOB — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 25, 2018

There are some who inspire through their work and Dev Anand was just that not just for @rjanmol but also for everyone across the country. No doubt he made you feel #MainBhiFanneyKhan Anmol. I know that feeling. @TSeries @fanneykhanfilm pic.twitter.com/hj2fP1HSIm — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 24, 2018

Met Kabir today who truly defines what a #FanneyKhan is! His talent and the perseverance with which he pursued his dreams is the best example of #MainBhiFanneyKhan @tseries @fanneykhan pic.twitter.com/jYTtSv518H — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 24, 2018

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan shared how her father was always the Fanney Khan in her life.

Singer and rapper Badshah tip his hat off to Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor ah he considered her his Fanney Khan.

Singer Mika Singh paid tribute to elder brother Daler Mehndi by calling the 'Tunak Tunak Tun' singer his Fanney Khan.

Updated Date: Aug 03, 2018 16:47 PM