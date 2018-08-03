You are here:

Watch: Anil Kapoor ask Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir, Mika Singh, Badshah who their Fanney Khan is

FP Staff

Aug,03 2018

Anil Kapoor launched a promotional campaign for Fanney Khan wherein he asked a few people on Twitter, who their Fanney Khan was. Standing as a representative of someone who inspires and drives you at the same point of time, most celebrities had heartwarming anecdotes about the Fanney Khan's in their lives. Here is a quick look at them.

Fanney Khan starring Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkumar Rao is slated to release on 3 August.

When Kapoor asked Aamir Khan who his Fanney Khan was, Aamir replied with a prompt "When I watch the Wimbledon, Roger Federer becomes my Fanney Khan. But on a more general note, I think you (Anil) are my Fanney Khan, your enthusiasm for your work inspires me," said the Dangal actor.

Shah Rukh Khan also expressed similar sentiments when asked. He confessed that he already had a hunch he would make something out of himself when in Khan's earlier days, Kapoor had sat down for hours with Khan and encouraged him to keep on working in the industry. "You are my Fanney Khan," said Shah Rukh earnestly.

 

 

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan shared how her father was always the Fanney Khan in her life.

Singer and rapper Badshah tip his hat off to Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor ah he considered her his Fanney Khan.

Singer Mika Singh paid tribute to elder brother Daler Mehndi by calling the 'Tunak Tunak Tun' singer his Fanney Khan.

 

