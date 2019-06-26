Watch: Ananya Panday imitates father Chunky Panday's popular dialogue from his film Housefull

Ananya Panday, daughter of veteran actor Chunky Panday, managed to create quite a buzz with her debut film Student of the Year. She has since been in the news for all sorts of reasons. Now, in a behind-the-scene video for a magazine shoot, the actress is seen imitating one of her father's most iconic dialogues from his film, Housefull.

After attempting to imitate her father's popular Housefull dialogue "I'm joking", she tries hula-hopping for 30 seconds, manages to ace tongue-twisters and signs off by perfectly guessing Bollywood film dialogues.

Check out the video here:

While talking about the industry's expectations and her father in an interview with Firstpost, Ananya said, “Because of my dad, and everywhere we go for promotions, I feel so proud as everyone is praising him. Even though there is pressure on me, I feel proud. I don’t want to take away anything from my father by having any negative attachments to his name. He has worked so hard to gain respect in the industry. I hope I can make it bigger and better for him.”

Meanwhile, Ananya will next be seen in Mudassar Aziz's directorial Pati Patni Aur Woh along with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

