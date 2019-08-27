Watch: Amy Jackson announces she'll have a baby boy, shares video of her revelation at party on social media

Model-actor Amy Jackson, who revealed her pregnancy in March, has now announced that she is going to be blessed with a baby boy. Jackson, donned an off-shoulder blue dress at her gender revealing party and revealed, "It's a boy," to the entourage.

Check out her post

In March, while sharing the news, Amy shared an adorable post on her Instagram account, saying that the couple "can't wait to meet the little one." "I've been waiting to shout it from the rooftops, and today, being Mother's Day, it couldn't be a more perfect time...I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can't wait to meet you our little Libra one," she wrote alongside an awe-struck picture of the duo.

Amy and her fiance George Panayiotou are expecting their first child as a couple. The two shared the news on social media in March.

The 27-year-old actress made her acting debut in the industry with 2010 Tamil period film Madrasapattinam. Her Bollywood outings include films such as Ekk Deewana Tha and Singh Is Bliing. She last appeared in 2.O, alongside superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.

Updated Date: Aug 27, 2019 12:00:06 IST