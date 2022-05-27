Watch: Amitabh Bachchan lookalike confuses netizens

Shashikant Pedwal is a professor at the government ITI in Pune and has garnered a large following owing to his looks and uncanny Big B impressions

Obsession with Bollywood celebrities is a never-ending affair. Sometimes their lookalikes can also taste the fanfare. Recently, a video of the lookalike of Bollywood Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan is creating much buzz across social media. Users were left puzzled after watching their favourite Big B walking in a park with security detail conspicuously missing. But the shock came when they realised it was Shashikant Pedwal, a doppelganger of Amitabh Bachchan.

Watch the video here:

In a video shared by Pedwal himself on Instagram, he was seen imitating the gestures of the Big B while taking a stroll in the park. Dressed up in a grey athleisure outfit and white sneakers, he was seen walking down a lane in a park in Mumbai.

From the hairstyle to the signature style of beard, the look could have easily confused anybody. Pedwal used ‘Andheri Raaton Mein’ from Bachchan’s famous 1987 film Shahenshah as the background score for the video, which was captioned, “Andheri rato me…”

Users across Instagram got confused after finding the Sholay star out in public without any security. Eventually, he turned out to be Bachchan’s lookalike and Instagram content creator Shashikant Pedwal.

The video has received much attention and garnered more than 13,000 likes since being posted. One of the users wrote a hilarious comment saying, “He looks more like BIG B than BIG B himself.”

By profession, Shashikant Pedwal is a professor at the government ITI in Pune. He has received enough fame across social media for his look. Renowned as a digital creator, Pedwal often posts reels where he can be seen dancing on Bachchan’s dance numbers and lip-syncing to his famous dialogues.

Pedwal's follower count is more than 4.5 lakh on Instagram. Pedwal also performs stage shows as Bachchan. Recently, he gathered appreciation for visiting some cancer patients as Big B to spread happiness.

