Watch: Amar Akbar Anthony trailer shows three different avatars of Ravi Teja in action-drama, also starring Ileana D'Cruz

The hit duo Sreenu Vaitla-Ravi Teja has once again come together for the Telugu film Amar Akbar Anthony with the actor in a triple role. From the looks of the trailer, the film has all the elements of a masala entertainer - action, comedy and romance. AAA also stars Ileana D'Cruz as the female lead.

Though the trailer does not reveal any major plot points, it does introduce the audience to the main characters and their various shades.

The film has predominately been shot across the US. Srinivas Reddy, Raghu Babu, Jayaprakash Reddy, Tanikella Bharani, Satya, Vennala Kishore, Ravi Prakash, Tarun Arora, Aditya Menon, Abhimanyu Singh, Vikramjit, Rajveer Singh, Shiyaji Shinde, Subhalekha Sudhakar are also part of the cast. SS Thaman has composed the music.

It was reported by The Indian Express that AAA will mark the first Telugu film dubbed by D'Cruz. Vaitla and Teja have in the past worked on films like Nee Kosam, Venky and Dubai Seenu. This is also the third time Teja and D'Cruz will be seen sharing the screen space.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Amar Akbar Anthony is all set to release worldwide on 16 November.

Watch the trailer here.



Updated Date: Nov 12, 2018 11:49 AM