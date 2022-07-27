Apart from this, Bhatt will also be seen in Darlings along with Vijay Varma. This will be her debut as a producer. She will also be seen in Heart of Stone, opposite Gal Gadot, which is her Hollywood debut. Not only this, she will also be seen in Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt has finished the talkie portion of her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Ranveer Singh recently shared a video of the actress being cheered on by the cast and crew of the film as she concluded her shoot. In the clip recently shared by Singh on Instagram, the Darlings actress can be seen with the cast and crew of the film as she enjoys her last day by dancing to Ranbir Kapoor’s Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

He wrote: “Rocky ki kahani Rani se shuru aur Rani pe khatam! #darling #lulu #filmwrap #RRKPK @aliaabhatt @karanjohar,” the caption of the video read.

Here is the video shared by Ranveer Singh on Instagram:

Reacting to the video, the Raazi actress commented, “Tutu.” The actress fondly calls the Padmavat actor Tutu. The mom-to-be also shared the video on her Instagram stories with the text, "Going to miss this team so so so so much…talkie wrap on Rocky Aur Rani Ki but we have one fabbbbb song to go! Love you all to bitssss!!! Until next yearrrrr." Several social media users reacted to the video put out by Ranveer Singh. "Love it," wrote one. Another felt that the clip was 'super'.

With Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Karan Johar is all set to return to direction after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The film features Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.

Apart from this, Bhatt will also be seen in Darlings along with Vijay Varma. This will be her debut as a producer. She will also be seen in Heart of Stone, opposite Gal Gadot, which is her Hollywood debut. Not only this, she will also be seen in Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, will be featuring in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus along with Pooja Hegde. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt had recently graced the Koffee couch on Season 7 of Koffee With Karan where Singh had stolen the show with his outstanding mimicry skills.

