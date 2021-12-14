The 2001 hit movie featured a star-studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead.

Ace director Karan Johar will be celebrating 20 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham this week. For the past few days, Bollywood personalities have been recreating a few iconic scenes from the blockbuster movie, which was much loved and appreciated by fans across the world.

The 2001 hit movie featured a star-studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. The iconic film was super successful and bagged 16 nominations and five wins at the 47th Filmfare Awards.

As celebs are recreating a few iconic scenes from the movie, the latest ones to join the bandwagon are Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Sara Ali Khan's brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. They seem to be having a whole lot of fun in the clip as the Raazi actress very well channels her inner Poo to recreate the prom rating scene. In the viral clip, Singh is seen mouthing Roshan's dialogues from the scene and Ibrahim Ali Khan plays another character from the movie.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Gully Boy actress shared a note expressing her love to Khan, who played the original character in the film. Bhatt also stated that the film is iconic for her. “My favourite scene and my favourite people Congratulations to the entire team of K3G on completing 20 year. P.S - love you bebooooooo my eternal favourite,” she wrote.

In the clip, Bhatt is seen going around rating a few cast and crew members of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also included Ibrahim Ali Khan and Singh. By the end of the video, the Befikre star managed to pull off Roshan's dialogues while the Dear Zindagi actor perfectly nails Khan's part. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who had played Poo in the movie, reacted to the video saying “No one is better than POO” and re-posted it. Minutes after the video went online, celebrities from the Hindi film industry reacted to it while fans were overjoyed to see the stars recreating the scene. So far, the video has racked up a million views on Instagram. Just days ago, Ananya Panday too had recreated the prom scene where Roshan tells Khan that she is wearing mismatched shoes. This video was also much loved by fans.

Last week, Karan Johar declared that as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham turns 20 on 14 December, he plans to share recreations of some of the most famous scenes from the movie.

Meanwhile, the first video on the film came from director-choreographer Farah Khan, who also worked on the original.

