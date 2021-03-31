Watch: Alaya F turns new-age, sneaker-loving bride for debut music video Aaj Sajeya
Composed, sung and written by Goldie Sohel, Aaj Sajeya music video is directed by Punit Malhotra
Alaya F, who was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman, is back on our screens with a music video. Composed, sung and written by Goldie Sohel, the song is titled 'Aaj Sajeya'. Released on Tuesday, 30 March by Saregama Music, the is about the wedding ceremony of a modern Indian bride. In the video, Alaya is playing the bride and can be seen wearing sneakers and a jacket with a lehenga for the Haldi ceremony. Model and actor Taha Shah Badussha plays the groom in this music video.
The romantic music video seems to be rooting for the new-age brides who are rebelling a way for new traditions. At the beginning of the song, the groom requests the bride to not wear sneakers with her wedding lehenga but towards the end, we can see him embracing the change and switching to sneakers as well.
Alaya’s bridesmaids are dressed similar to the bride, wearing attires that fuse the elements of the East and the West. The video also shows the changing dynamics of the wedding ceremony as the bride dances along with her friends and family while making an entry to the venue.
Produced by Dharma 2.0, the video has been directed by Student of the Year 2 filmmaker Punit Malhotra.
Check out Alaya's post here
Finally out and going strong!♥️ #AajSajeya. You know what’s going on everyone’s wedding playlist for sure ♥️💃💃
Watching your videos and reading the comments👀😄https://t.co/nt8u7Td8hf@taahashah @punitdmalhotra @goldiesohel @saregamaglobal @ManishMalhotra pic.twitter.com/sGOQGgrcVb
— Alaya F (@AlayaF___) March 31, 2021
