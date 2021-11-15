Prithviraj, which also marks the acting debut of former Miss World Manushi Chillar, is slated to release in cinemas on 21 January, 2022.

Yash Raj Films is making its first historical film with Prithviraj, which is based on the life and valour of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay Kumar will essay the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor. Kumar unveiled the teaser of the film via social media and saluted the daredevilry of the braveheart.

He says, “The teaser of Prithviraj captures the soul of the film, the essence of the life of the legendary warrior Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, who knew no fear. This is our tribute to his heroism, and his life. The more I read about him, the more I was awed by how he lived, and breathed every single second of his glorious life for his country and his values. He is a legend, he is one of the bravest warriors, and he is one of the most upright kings that our country has ever seen. We hope that Indians worldwide love our salute to this mighty braveheart. We have tried to present his life story in the most authentic way possible, and the film is a homage to his unmatched bravery and courage.”

Former Miss World Manushi Chillar will make her acting debut with Prithviraj. She plays the role of the king's beloved Sanyogita, and her launch is being considered one of the most awaited debuts of 2022. Produced by Yash Raj Films, Prithviraj is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who directed the biggest television epic Chanakya – based on the life and times of the most influential political strategist of India – and the multiple award-winning film Pinjar.

Prithviraj is slated to release in cinemas on 21 January, 2022.

Watch the Prithviraj teaser here



A fearless warrior. An epic love story. Witness the grand saga of Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan. Celebrate #Prithviraj with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st January ’22. pic.twitter.com/KdngngmT78 — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) November 15, 2021

Here's the first look of Prithviraj