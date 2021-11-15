Watch: Akshay Kumar says teaser of Prithviraj captures essence of the king's life, soul of YRF's maiden historical
Prithviraj, which also marks the acting debut of former Miss World Manushi Chillar, is slated to release in cinemas on 21 January, 2022.
A fearless warrior. An epic love story. Witness the grand saga of Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan. Celebrate #Prithviraj with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st January ’22. pic.twitter.com/KdngngmT78
— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) November 15, 2021
Here's the first look of Prithviraj
View this post on Instagram
also read
Former Miss Kerala 2019, runner-up die in car accident near Kochi
Ansi Kabeer and Anjana Shajan were killed after their car allegedly swerved in a bid to avoid hitting a motorcyclist
Sonu Sood's sister to contest from Moga in Punjab Assembly polls, yet to reveal party name
While Sood's sister Malvika joined politics, the actor said that he not thought about it
Edgar Wright on returning to direction after Baby Driver with Last Night in Soho, and taking a detour from action comedies
Edgar Wright, who explores the darker side of London in Last Night in Soho, describes his film as, “Beware, young lady that comes to the big city: You will be chewed up and spat out. Then the city becomes the villain.”