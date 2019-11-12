Watch: Akshay Kumar refutes reports of 'fallout' with Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty in a hilarious video

A 'breaking news' news report of an alleged fallout between filmmaker Rohit Shetty and actor Akshay Kumar prompted a sarcastic reaction video from both parties, with a cameo assist from Katrina Kaif.

The actor-director duo, who are working together on their upcoming action film Sooryavanshi, wasted no time in responding to a news report that alleged that they had a "major fallout".

Taking to social media, Kumar posted footage wherein Shetty and him can be seen getting into a tussle, and then 'falling' apart, to mimic the word "fallout". The clip opens with Katrina holding up the report to camera, whose headline reads "Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty have a major FALLOUT over Sooryavanshi; Karan Johar plays mediator", and then solemnly announces, "See it live."

The clip further features the duo getting into a fight, hilariously fake-beating one another and a few men, dressed as policemen, running to pull them apart. At the end, Akshay says "Humein ladna padega, we'll have to fight for the fallout."

Check out the video here

#BreakingNews - A fallout which might just make your day 🙃 pic.twitter.com/gH2jgTQqhT — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 12, 2019

Karan Johar also responded to the report on social media

In March, the makers of the film had shared the first look of Kumar from the film. The posters feature the actor as a fierce and flamboyant cop, who is prepared to take charge against terrorism.

Sooryavanshi seems to be the ambitious cop-crossover project that Shetty has been teasing ever since Ajay Devgn's Singham made an appearance in Simmba. In the closing scene of the Ranveer Singh-starrer, Kumar also made a cameo in his Veer Sooryavanshi avatar, announcing he would be "taking charge in 2019".

Sooryavanshi is scheduled to hit the screens on 27 March, 2020, and also features Gulshan Grover and Sikander Kher among others in pivotal roles.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Nov 12, 2019 15:51:05 IST